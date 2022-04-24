Analysts Set EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target at $42.25

Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $1,177,725.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $832,858.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,341 shares of company stock worth $8,080,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

