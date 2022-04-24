Analysts Set Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) PT at $266.50

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.50.

ETTYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 352 to SEK 295 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 277 to SEK 231 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of ETTYF stock remained flat at $$25.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

