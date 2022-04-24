Analysts Set Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Price Target at $12.36

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COTY. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Coty stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,944,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,844,232. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.29 and a beta of 2.47. Coty has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Beatrice Ballini bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

