Analysts Set Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target at $7.50

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

APTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTO. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 42.1% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 921,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 890,248 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,576,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,961,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 587,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 447,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,280. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $106.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

