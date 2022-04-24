Analysts Set Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Target Price at €143.15

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €143.07 ($153.84).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($152.69) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($149.46) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €178.00 ($191.40) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €104.66 ($112.54) on Tuesday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a one year high of €99.97 ($107.49). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €107.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €110.30.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

