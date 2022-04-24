Analysts Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) to announce $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.47. WESCO International posted earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.07 to $12.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Shares of WCC stock traded down $7.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.68. 357,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $87.88 and a 12 month high of $140.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3,788.9% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

