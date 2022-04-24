Analysts Expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Sol-Gel Technologies had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 10.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sol-Gel Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of SLGL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. 7,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,128. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

