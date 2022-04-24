Analysts Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $204.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) to report $204.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.00 million and the highest is $205.50 million. New Relic posted sales of $172.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $785.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $783.70 million to $786.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $928.65 million, with estimates ranging from $918.30 million to $940.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.22.

Shares of NEWR stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.54. The stock had a trading volume of 891,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,586. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 4,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $327,353.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,681.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,748 shares of company stock worth $7,513,859. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth about $618,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in New Relic by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

