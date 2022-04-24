Analysts Expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKRGet Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 90,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 483,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 27,343 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,069,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 83,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

