Analysts Expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Earnings of $4.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.49. KLA reported earnings of $3.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $20.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.28 to $21.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $24.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.05 to $25.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Bank of America raised their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.85.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $11.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,633. KLA has a one year low of $285.89 and a one year high of $457.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

