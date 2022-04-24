Analysts Expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Will Post Earnings of -$1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) will report ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.81). KalVista Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($2.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,407. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 190,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

