Analysts Expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Brokerages expect that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) will post $11.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.05 million to $12.50 million. Genasys posted sales of $11.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $53.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $53.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $63.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Genasys had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 100,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,051. Genasys has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $7.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.

In other Genasys news, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $43,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 451,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 64.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 250,158 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 52,442 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

