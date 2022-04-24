Analysts Expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) to report $27.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.75 million. FibroGen posted sales of $38.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $131.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $168.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $183.53 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $280.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

FGEN stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,499. The company has a market cap of $954.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $30.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in FibroGen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,989,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,147,000 after acquiring an additional 197,366 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in FibroGen by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,536 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,920,000 after acquiring an additional 373,501 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth $21,862,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

