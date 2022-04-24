Analysts Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.62 Million

Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) to announce $175.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.01 million to $179.37 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $72.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 140.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $856.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $824.25 million to $906.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $951.60 million, with estimates ranging from $914.40 million to $987.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

DRH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,796,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,990,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 746,724 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,719,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,947,000 after acquiring an additional 272,122 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,391,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,808,000 after acquiring an additional 198,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,404,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,623,000 after acquiring an additional 640,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.43. 3,208,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

