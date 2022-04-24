Analysts Expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) to post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.57). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLPH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Brookline Capital Management lowered their price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition lowered their price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLPH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 44,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,896. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.54.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.