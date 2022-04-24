Analysts Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.80 Million

Brokerages expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) to announce $115.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.30 million to $116.30 million. BancFirst posted sales of $126.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $470.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $472.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $495.25 million, with estimates ranging from $477.80 million to $512.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 33.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BANF traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $84.41. 140,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,301. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BancFirst by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BancFirst by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BancFirst by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 54,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

