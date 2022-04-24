Analysts Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to Announce -$1.34 EPS

Brokerages expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGNGet Rating) to post earnings per share of ($1.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the lowest is ($1.58). UroGen Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.02) to ($4.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($2.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 230.67% and a negative return on equity of 256.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URGN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

URGN stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.47. 172,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,475. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,425 shares of company stock worth $79,078. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

