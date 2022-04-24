Analysts Anticipate Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSTG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,771,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,536. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -58.22 and a beta of 1.46. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

