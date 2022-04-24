Analysts Anticipate Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Brokerages expect Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Panbela Therapeutics.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Panbela Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PBLA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. 1,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,247. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.11.

About Panbela Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.