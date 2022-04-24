Analysts Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $366.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) will announce $366.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $368.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $364.60 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $259.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

OUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

NYSE:OUT traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.50. 916,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,048. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,325.00 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

