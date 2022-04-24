Analysts Anticipate LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $262.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) will report $262.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $256.82 million to $272.00 million. LendingClub posted sales of $105.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 147.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LendingClub.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on LC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $113,839.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,313.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,739 shares of company stock valued at $477,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the third quarter worth $3,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 20.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after acquiring an additional 134,311 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 35.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. 1,611,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,032. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.85 and a beta of 2.07.

About LendingClub (Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.