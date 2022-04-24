Analysts Anticipate Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.78. Graco reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,394,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Graco by 804.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Graco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Graco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.96. 643,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,769. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. Graco has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $81.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

