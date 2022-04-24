Analysts Anticipate CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.77 Million

Brokerages expect CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) to report sales of $30.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.43 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year sales of $149.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $150.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $197.38 million, with estimates ranging from $194.00 million to $202.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their target price on CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Shares of LAW traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,043. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,773.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,684 shares of company stock worth $1,769,633 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth about $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of CS Disco by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,850,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

