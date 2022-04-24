Analysts Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.55 Million

Analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) will post sales of $40.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $41.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $166.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.67 million to $168.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $174.50 million, with estimates ranging from $167.12 million to $181.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 81.03%. The company had revenue of $39.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $808.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 226,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

