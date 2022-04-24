Analysts Anticipate Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) to Post $0.52 EPS

Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) will announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Bath & Body Works posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

BBWI opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.14. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

