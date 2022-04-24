Ampleforth Market Cap Reaches $100.93 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00003051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $100.93 million and $3.77 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 83,563,888 coins and its circulating supply is 83,125,710 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

