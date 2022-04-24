Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.60 Million

Brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) to announce $110.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.50 million to $118.20 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $103.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $494.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.84 million to $537.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $546.94 million, with estimates ranging from $522.20 million to $584.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

AMPH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $272,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $269,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 415,515 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 349,875 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 274,476 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,973,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

