Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Amgen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 189.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $5.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,409. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.06. The stock has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

