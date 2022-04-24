Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$2.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of USA opened at C$1.20 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$216.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.17.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$17.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.