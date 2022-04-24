American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Trimmed by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after acquiring an additional 303,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,970,000 after acquiring an additional 228,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,812,000 after acquiring an additional 151,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

Shares of AEP traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,171. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.79.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

