American Century Companies Inc. Sells 99,780 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,886,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $269,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.