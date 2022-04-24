American Century Companies Inc. Sells 421,599 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 421,599 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $105,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $2,435,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $9,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 655,624 shares of company stock worth $69,265,270. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $105.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.07. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $83.42 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

