American Century Companies Inc. Sells 27,036 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,036 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $100,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BLK opened at $662.94 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $729.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $833.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
