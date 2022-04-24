American Century Companies Inc. Sells 2,183,847 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,386,856 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,183,847 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $316,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 149,815 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 381.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day moving average of $84.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The company has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 37.62%.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.