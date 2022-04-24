American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 467,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 33,803 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $125,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,760 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,165,000 after acquiring an additional 258,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $248.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.46 and a 200-day moving average of $261.11. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $236.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

