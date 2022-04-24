American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,621 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $117,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.90. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $70.21.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $8,953,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.