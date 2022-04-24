American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,102,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768,744 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.06% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $99,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $29.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $964.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.03.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.35). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The business had revenue of $232.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.