American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 469,501 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,501 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $288,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,854 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $165,196,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after acquiring an additional 242,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,267,000 after acquiring an additional 138,631 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $17,416,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $161.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

