American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 16,952 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $205,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $14,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,284.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,225.56 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,371.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1,465.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.26 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,471.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.