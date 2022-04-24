American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 124,649 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,281,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,649 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $95,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of DOX opened at $81.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.37. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

