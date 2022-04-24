American Century Companies Inc. Has $97.81 Million Holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.82% of American Century Multisector Income ETF worth $97,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $526,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUSI opened at $45.86 on Friday. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43.

