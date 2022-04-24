American Century Companies Inc. Has $97.81 Million Holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.82% of American Century Multisector Income ETF worth $97,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $526,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:MUSI opened at $45.86 on Friday. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.