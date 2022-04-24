American Century Companies Inc. Has $120.13 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $120,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.45.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $206.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

