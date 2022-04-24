American Century Companies Inc. Has $115.30 Million Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 432,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,907 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $115,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coherent by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Coherent by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $269.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.29. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.04 and a 52 week high of $275.79.

Coherent ( NASDAQ:COHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.90 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

COHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

