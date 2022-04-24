American Century Companies Inc. Has $112.74 Million Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,911,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,451 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $112,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.61. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $97.74.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

