American Century Companies Inc. Has $108.47 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 820,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $108,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.63 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day moving average of $123.28.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

