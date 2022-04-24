American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,924,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,830 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $226,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $87.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

