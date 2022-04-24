American Century Companies Inc. Buys 945,283 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,790,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945,283 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $253,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 731.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.13.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of GXO stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average of $82.77.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.