American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2,031.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 863,117 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $92,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in Progressive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 56,776 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Progressive by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $2,028,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,410,000 after buying an additional 285,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $108.34 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $120.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average is $103.49.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,188 shares of company stock worth $8,979,401. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

