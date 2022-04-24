Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PINE. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.71%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,629,446.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,242 shares of company stock worth $371,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

