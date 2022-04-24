Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Allegion posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

ALLE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

NYSE ALLE traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,292. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allegion has a 12 month low of $105.06 and a 12 month high of $148.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allegion by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after buying an additional 226,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Allegion by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,673,000 after buying an additional 34,264 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Allegion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

